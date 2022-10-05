Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Status For Thursday Night

Denver Broncos fans got a bit nervous when they saw quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Melvin Gordon on the injury report to start the week.

Those nerves can now be put to rest as both players are off the injury report and are good to go for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson was dealing with a right shoulder injury while Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.

Gordon will get the bulk of the carries since Javonte Williams has been ruled out with a torn ACL. He's set to miss the rest of the season due to that injury, which is a massive blow to the team's run game.

Wilson will look to push the Broncos over .500 after they dropped to 2-2 last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.