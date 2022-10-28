Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it.

The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he dealt with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the Broncos fell to the New York Jets in a Week 7 matchup.

Wilson has notched limited practice sessions in each of the Broncos' workouts this week. The veteran signal caller infamously rehabbed on the lengthy plane ride over from Denver.

Wilson and the Broncos are off to a 2-5 start in their new partnership. The team has dropped each of its last four games as Wilson and the Denver offense struggle to get anything going.

With a week of rest under his belt, perhaps Wilson can turn things around this weekend.

Sunday's game against the Jaguars will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET in Wembley Stadium.