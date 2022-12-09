Broncos Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos' will be without their lead wide receiver for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Courtland Sutton has been ruled out with the hamstring injury he suffered this past weekend, head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday.

Leading up to Week 14, Sutton had been the Broncos' most available wide receiver on the roster. Playing in all 12 games, the fifth-year wideout leads his team with 688 yards and one touchdown on 52 receptions.

Second-leading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made his return to the field after a two-game absence this past weekend. He's notched limited practice sessions this week with a lingering ankle issue, but is on track to play.

With K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick both on the injured reserve, Kendall Hinton should get some more work in the pass game this weekend.