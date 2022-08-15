Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos look poised to add some help at the linebacker position.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are going to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert. He's set to start in place of Jonas Griffith, who's currently banged up.

Schobert played with the Steelers last season after they acquired him from the Jaguars. He started next to Devin Bush and played in 16 of the team's 17 games.

In those 16 games, Schobert compiled 112 total tackles (70 solo), one forced fumble, one interception, and six passes defended. It was also his fifth straight season recording 100+ total tackles.

Before he was in Pittsburgh, he played one season in Jacksonville and four in Cleveland.

For his career, he's racked up 661 total tackles (407 solo), 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions, and 30 passes defended.