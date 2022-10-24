Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack gives the Broncos some depth at the position after they lost Javonte Williams for the season due to a torn ACL. Melvin Gordon has been getting the bulk of the carries but hasn't been able to stay consistent.

Gordon only had 33 yards on 11 carries on Sunday against the Jets and has also had fumbling issues throughout the season.

Mack spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before playing in two games for the 49ers this season. For his career, he's rushed for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns off 567 carries.

Kickoff for Broncos-Jaguars will be at 9:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 30.