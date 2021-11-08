Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate.

Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.

The Cowboys had some aggressive moves early in the game, going for it on fourth down multiple times. The Broncos defense stopped the Dak Prescott-led offense twice in a row on fourth down.

Following the contest, the Broncos called the move “disrespectful” by the Cowboys.

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick called the move “disrespectful” and his comments were echoed by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

“You take the field with a little anger, honestly,” Bridgewater said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, man, they’re going for it because they’re saying our offense is not going to score or something.’ We talked about it in the huddle, and we used it as motivation. . . . It’s one of those deals where you take the field and OK, you have a little added motivation to it. You can see that today.”

The “disrespectful” moves helped the Broncos in the end, as the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs multiple times.

Denver improved to 5-4 with the win on Sunday, while Dallas dropped to 6-2.