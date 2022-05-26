Broncos Corner Reveals What It's Like Playing Against Russell Wilson

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II had a strong rookie campaign in 2021 and is hoping for an even stronger sophomore season in 2022.

Surtain II has been working on some small kinks in his game and thinks that practicing with new quarterback Russell Wilson is helping.

“It helps me a lot, going against a premier talent like that with a great quarterback and great perimeter players,” Surtain II said (first transcribed by PFT). "That helps me as a player and build on my game. It’s always great going against them (the offense)."

Wilson was acquired by the Broncos a couple of months ago in a blockbuster trade that came out of nowhere. It looked like the Seahawks were ready to proceed with him as their quarterback until they got an offer that they liked.

Surtain II finished with 58 total tackles (45 solo), four interceptions (one pick-six), and 14 passes defended.

He's expected to be a lockdown corner for many years to come for the Broncos.

As for the overall team, they're looking to be a top contender in the conference this season.