Broncos Reportedly Make Decision On RB Phillip Lindsay

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is the most recent free agent to hit the open market.

According to NFL insider Mike McCartney, Lindsay had some “great” conversations with the franchise the led to the rescinding of his restricted free agency tender. The third-year running back and the team have mutually agreed to explore other options.

After great conversations with the @Broncos, it's been mutually decided that rescinding the RFA Tender is best for both Phillip Lindsay and the team. It's been a great 3 years in Denver for @I_CU_boy. Nothing beats seeing @EmpowerField rocking as it did when #30 broke a long run. — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2021

Coming out of the University of Colorado-Boulder, Lindsay was picked up by the Broncos after going undrafted in 2018.

To the surprise of many, the home-state star immediately burst onto the scene as a invaluable contributor to the Denver franchise, notching 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns through just eight starts in his rookie season. The following year, Lindsay continued that solid production — logging another 1,000+ rushing season and adding seven more TDs.

The 2020 season was a rough year for the Broncos, and for their former Pro Bowl RB.

Through a 5-11 record, Lindsay put up by far the worst numbers of his career — mostly due to injury and split time with newly-signed running back partner Melvin Gordon. Missing five games this year with turf toe, knee injuries and a concussion, Lindsay put up career lows in carries (118), yards (502) and touchdowns (1).

After winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the Broncos have gone on a tear of bad seasons. With a carrousel of roster moves in the seasons since their triumph, it seems as though the franchise has been locked in rebuild mode for more than five years now.

Landing a new RB option in Lindsay’s place could be another necessary move in completing that rebuild.