Broncos, Eagles Beat The Buzzer With Deadline Trade

The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles snuck in a last-minute trade before this afternoon’s deadline.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Broncos sent rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick — just barely beating the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Vincent, a slot/nickel corner, was selected by Denver with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. The former LSU standout has been inactive for every game so far this season.

With this trade, the Broncos now have 11 total picks heading into the 2022 draft.

The Eagles will now welcome another rookie cornerback as their fourth-round pick Zech McPherson is currently questionable with a hamstring injury. Vincent will help provide some depth behind starts Darius Slay and Steven Nelson.