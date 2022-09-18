Broncos Fans Are Furious With Russell Wilson On Sunday

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's career as a Bronco isn't off to a good start.

The Broncos lost in Wilson's debut to his former team on Monday Night Football, 17-16. Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Wilson's Broncos are once again losing, this time to the Houston Texans. Wilson has struggled mightily in the first half as he's only completed 6-of-19 passes for 93 yards.

Wilson was able to lead the Broncos down the field towards the end of the half, but they had to settle for a field goal.

The Broncos will look to try and have a better offensive performance in the second half as they try and notch their first win of the season.

You can watch the rest of this game on CBS (if you're in the area).