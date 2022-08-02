Broncos Feared To Have Suffered 2 Significant Injuries

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos received some tough news when wide receiver Tim Patrick appeared to suffer an injury.

The talented wideout, who cashed in with a significant contract after a strong 2021 season, was carted off the practice field. He wasn't alone either unfortunately.

Running back Damarea Crockett also suffered a potentially serious knee injury in practice. According to a new report, both players are believed to have suffered serious knee injuries.

"Brutal day at Broncos practice: Both standout WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett went down with apparent knee injuries and both are having MRIs," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "There is a fear, sources say, that both are significant."

Over the past two seasons, Patrick has shown himself to be a reliable option for the Broncos. He's racked up 104 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two years.

It's a tough blow for the Broncos, who should have one of the most potent offenses in football.