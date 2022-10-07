Look: Denver Broncos Offensive Tackle Garrett Bolles Suffers Brutal Injury

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Quarterback Kendall Hinton #2 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field with Garett Bolles #72 following an interception during the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Thursday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts has been one to forget for both teams.

The offensive displays from the Broncos and Colts have left plenty to be desired as the teams accounted for 15 total points deep into the fourth quarter. To make matters worse, both teams suffered significant injuries.

The worst of which happened late in the fourth quarter as star left tackle Garrett Bolles went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. Bolles was blocking down field when he was rolled up on.

Here's video of the play.

Bolles was carted off the field and slammed his hand down in frustration several times. While it's unclear at this point, the left tackle may have suffered a very serious injury.

The Broncos have to be hoping that the injury looked much worse than it actually is.

We'll have the latest when it becomes available.