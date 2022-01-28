Broncos GM Asked If Aaron Rodgers Factored In Head Coaching Decision

On Friday, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton answered the question everyone’s been asking over the past couple days: Did Aaron Rodgers factor into the decision to hire former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett?

Despite an overwhelming feeling around the league that the answer is yes, Paton’s answer to that question is a profound “No.”

“Absolutely not,” he said, per Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Over the last three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator, Hackett developed a positive working relationship with Aaron Rodgers. His new Broncos team, who are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, have long been considered a possible landing spot if the reigning league MVP decides to leave Green Bay.

With this in mind, it makes sense why some would think these two things are connected.

For now, Rodgers still has to make a decision on his NFL future. With multiple options on the table (stay in Green Bay, request a trade, retire), the superstar signal caller is expected to make his decision before this year’s free agency period.

Hackett currently has Drew Lock to work with on his new Denver roster. Teddy Bridgewater, who started 14 games for the Broncos this past season, is set to be a free agent.