Broncos Had Significant Return To Practice On Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos defense is getting a nice boost ahead of the team's Week 1 opener.

The Broncos were hoping to get linebacker Jonas Griffith back from a preseason elbow injury and now that's in play after the 25-year-old returned to practice on Tuesday.

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett played it pretty close to the vest as far as whether or not Griffith will play in Seattle. But he previously said that he hoped he'd be available.

"Right now, everybody's going to be practicing," Hackett said prior to Tuesday's practice. "We'll have all those guys up and see where they're at."

The Broncos also welcomed back tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and right tackle Billy Turner.