Broncos Have Made Official Decision On Javonte Williams
Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the season. All that's left are the formalities.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"Broncos officially placed both RB Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve. Williams is out for the season, Gregory a minimum of four games. Denver filled one roster spot by officially signing RB Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad."
Williams' injury is extremely disappointing considering the high hopes the Broncos had for him coming into the season.
The second-year back was poised for a breakout season after a 900-yard 2021 campaign while splitting carries with Melvin Gordon III.
Williams went down with an ACL and PCL injury on his first rush of the second half during Sunday's game.
Despite some fumble concerns, coach Nathaniel Hackett believes Gordon will be up to the task of carrying the load:
Melvin is a true pro. This is a guy that's been doing this for a long time. ... He's part of our team and we love the guy. ... It's a great opportunity for him to get back out in the field and prove himself. We're excited to be part of it and put him in great positions to be able to make plays.