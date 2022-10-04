Broncos Have Made Official Decision On Javonte Williams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the season. All that's left are the formalities.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Broncos officially placed both RB Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory on injured reserve. Williams is out for the season, Gregory a minimum of four games. Denver filled one roster spot by officially signing RB Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad."

Williams' injury is extremely disappointing considering the high hopes the Broncos had for him coming into the season.

The second-year back was poised for a breakout season after a 900-yard 2021 campaign while splitting carries with Melvin Gordon III.

Williams went down with an ACL and PCL injury on his first rush of the second half during Sunday's game.

Despite some fumble concerns, coach Nathaniel Hackett believes Gordon will be up to the task of carrying the load: