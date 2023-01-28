Broncos Have 'Moved Their Attention' Away From 1 Candidate

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved their attention away from head coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos reportedly want to move quickly and are not willing to wait for Ryans to complete his NFC Championship duties with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ryans is expected to meet with the Houston Texans sometime next week.

Ryans was one of the Broncos' top candidates for their head coaching vacancy. In fact, he was reported as the No. 1 candidate by multiple sources earlier this week.

But with Ryans seemingly out of the picture and Dan Quinn returning to Dallas in 2023, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and former Lions/Colts head coach Jim Caldwell appear to be the Broncos' top options.

Ryans and the top-ranked Niners defense will take the field for tomorrow afternoon's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.