Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.

Spencer has been sidelined since injuring his knee in practice last week.

As a rookie, the former Mississippi State Bulldog spent most of the season on the practice squad, but appeared in one game and recorded a tackle.

The Broncos still have a number of roster moves to make in order to get down to 80 players by 4 PM on Tuesday.