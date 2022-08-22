Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday
After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
Spencer has been sidelined since injuring his knee in practice last week.
As a rookie, the former Mississippi State Bulldog spent most of the season on the practice squad, but appeared in one game and recorded a tackle.
The Broncos still have a number of roster moves to make in order to get down to 80 players by 4 PM on Tuesday.