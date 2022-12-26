Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.

The Broncos will now try and win those two games before Rosburg potentially gets an interview for the full-time gig.

This is the first time that Rosburg has been a head coach in the NFL. He was previously with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008-18 as their special teams coordinator under head coach John Harbaugh.

Rosburg will get to coach against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday (Jan. 1) and then against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8.

The first game will be at 1 p.m. ET, while a time for the second one has yet to be announced.