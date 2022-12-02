Broncos Hosted Notable Quarterback For Workout This Week
The Denver Broncos have welcomed a notable quarterback option for a workout.
Earlier this week, former fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs worked out with the AFC West squad.
Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year. He was waived earlier this week after Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season.
Dobbs has appeared in six NFL games, each with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 10-17 passes for 45 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
The Broncos began their 2022 season with confidence at the quarterback position, signing veteran signal caller Russell Wilson on a five-year, $242.5 million contract. But, the nine-time Pro Bowler is putting together the worst season of his NFL career so far.
Wilson has reportedly lost some members of the Denver locker room — and the Broncos' only backup QB option currently is Brett Rypien.
The Broncos will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday.