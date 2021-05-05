Broncos Hosting 2 Veteran Offensive Lineman After Losing Starting OL

During an off-site workout on Tuesday afternoon, Broncos starting right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Because the injury took place away from team facilities, the veteran lineman will likely miss out on his $10 million salary through 2021.

Unfortunately for Denver, the news of James’ injury came just a couple days after the team decided not to increase offensive line depth in this year’s draft.

Now desperately searching for starting-caliber right tackle talent, the franchise has reportedly extended invitations to veteran NFL starters Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie, per Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Confirming Broncos will visit next week with right tackles Dennis Kelly, who started 16 games for Titans in 2020, and Bobby Massie, a 7-year starter for Bears and Cardinals. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 5, 2021

Selected in the fifth round of the 2012 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly has largely served in a backup role throughout his eight-year NFL career. But, in his most recent season with the Tennessee Titans, the former reserve finally made his way up to the No. 1 RT position — starting all 16 games in 2020.

Former Cardinals/Bears tackle Bobby Massie has far more experience at the starting right tackle position. After he was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2012 draft (same class as Kelly), he served as an immediate 16-game starter for the squad. Through his nine NFL seasons, the 31 year old has started all but eight games in which he was available (118 games-110 starts). In his most recent season with the Chicago, he missed the final stretch of the year with a knee injury.

If no move is made at the right tackle position before the start of next season, second-year pro Calvin Anderson is expected to take over James’ voided role. The undrafted lineman started just two games for the Broncos in 2020.