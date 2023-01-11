Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright.

On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who says that if it's not Harbaugh or Dan Quinn, former Colts/Lions head coach Jim Caldwell would be their guess.

Caldwell last coached with the Lions in 2017 after several successful seasons taking over for Tony Dungy in Indy.

In his first two seasons with the Colts, Caldwell amassed a 24-8 record and took them to a Super Bowl, but his time with the franchise was ultimately undone by a horrid 2-14 year (which eventually led to Andrew Luck).

He landed on his feet in Detroit however and even led the Lions to an 11-5 record in 2014; the only 11-win season the team has posted to this day, dating back to 1991.

Given the Broncos current situation, a veteran offensive coach that's been there and done that would be exactly what the doctor ordered. Whether that ends up being Jim Caldwell remains to be seen.