Broncos Legend Shares What He’s Heard About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have long been named as a possible landing spot for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And according to franchise legend Terrell Davis, that speculation has some serious weight behind it.

When asked about the possibility of Rodgers landing in Denver next season, the Hall of Fame running back said it’s entirely in the question.

“Do you see Aaron Rodgers as the next Broncos quarterback?” Lisa Kerney of FanDuel asked Davis on More Ways to Win.

“I do,” he responded. “I’m not playing. I’m serious. I’ve heard from too many insiders, too many sources — it makes too much sense for us not to get Aaron Rodgers. That’s the talk of Denver. I’m in Denver now so I hear the daily talk… It sounds like that is the most likely scenario.”

Through seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, Davis logged three first-team All-Pro selections, one league MVP trophy and two Super Bowl titles.

Rodgers, who is considering his future with the Green Bay Packers, has yet to make a decision on his NFL future. If he does decide to take his talents elsewhere, the Broncos, now coached by his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, are the front runners to welcome him.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off back-to-back league MVP seasons.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.