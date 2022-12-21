Broncos Made Notable Quarterback Move On Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad, promoting him to their active roster.

The team announced this decision with a corresponding IR move for cornerback Darius Phillips on Tuesday.

Denver signed Guarantano to its practice squad on December 6. That decision came after the San Francisco 49ers poach Josh Johnson off their practice squad.

Guarantano, a former Tennnessee/Washington State quarterback, went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Broncos are in need of quarterback depth due to the recent injury issues for starting QB Russell Wilson.

Wilson suffered a head injury in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared concussion protocol last week, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos organization elected to hold him out for another game.

With primary backup Brett Rypien at the helm, the Broncos mounted a win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. They'll look to continue this success in a Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.