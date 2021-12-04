Broncos Make Decision On RB Melvin Gordon For Sunday

The Denver Broncos will be down the team’s leading rusher on Sunday. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, running Melvin Gordon is sidelined vs. the Chiefs.

“[Broncos] RB Melvin Gordon has been downgraded to out vs. the [Chiefs],” Rapoport tweeted.

It had been setting up this way all week. Gordon was already listed as doubtful to play due to a hip injury. The injury kept the two-time Pro Bowler out of every practice leading up to the game.

This will be the first game Gordon’s missed in 2021. The seven-year veteran has generated 605 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, adding 166 yards and a pair of scores in the receiving game as well.

Now Javonte Williams will get the bulk of the carries for Denver on Sunday. Williams has shown flashes in the Broncos backfield while subbing in for Gordon. The second-round pick out of North Carolina is a powerful 5-foot-10, 200-pounds.

He’s added a more than respectable 568 rushing yards and two TD’s, while also posing a threat as a pass-catcher. Williams has 193 yards and a score in that area.

The Broncos will more than likely try to play keep away from Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City offense. Williams could be in line for a big day when the clock hits zero at Arrowhead.