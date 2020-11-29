Broncos Reportedly Have 1 Favorite At Quarterback Tomorrow

The Denver Broncos face a difficult and unique quarterback situation heading into Sunday’s game.

On Thursday, reserve QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19. The Broncos received far worse news on Saturday. Starter Drew Lock and backups Blake Bortels and Brett Rypien were all deemed high-risk, close contacts after they engaged in maskless interaction with Driskel.

Denver will not have a single quarterback on the roster as they take on the Saints.

Here's how Denver got wiped out at the QB position in a 72-hour span: QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID on Thursday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks, per a source, and were deemed high-risk close contacts today. They now are out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Broncos reporter Mike Klis originally reported running back Royce Freeman as the team’s emergency backup. But, that news has changed. Ian Rapoport has since reported that Denver wide receiver Kendall Hinton will be the likely QB against New Orleans.

The NFL insider took to Twitter to break the news on Saturday evening.

#Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will play plenty at QB tomorrow, source said. 2020! He did play QB for a few years at Wake Forest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Hinton was a quarterback at Wake Forest from 2015-2018. In his four years as a backup, Hinton threw for 1,504 yards and eight touchdowns. In his final year as a Demon Deacon, the versatile athlete switched to his current position at WR.

In his rookie season with the Broncos, Hinton has yet to record a single stat. That will soon change for the young player as he’s unexpectedly thrust into the starting QB position.

Vic Fangio will likely ease the rookie back into the quarterback mindset with plenty of short slants and QB draw options. With running backs Melvin Gordon III and Philip Lindsay both back at full strength, the Broncos should lean heavily on their run game.

Even if Denver had a quarterback though, Sunday’s game against the 8-2 Saints would’ve been a tough one. Now with Hinton at the helm, any small chance of victory is probably thrown out the window.

The game will take place at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX