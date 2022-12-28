Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.

Some fans reacted to the Broncos' decision on Wednesday.

"Changing now would be like firing the violinist after hitting the Iceberg," a Colorado native replied.

"If you could have looked into the future and seen this tweet in April, what would your explanation be for it?" a Seahawks account asked.

"I hate it, but it’s not like we’re going to do anything miraculous winning anyways," another user said.

In 13 games this season, Wilson has thrown for 3,019 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions, along with the worst completion percentage of his career.

The Broncos face the Chiefs in the early window on New Year's Day.