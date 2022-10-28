Broncos Owner Issues Statement On Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is taking a lot of heat in his first year as the team's leader.

The Broncos are 2-5 to start the season behind their first-year head coach. En route to that shockingly-poor record, Hackett's decision making has been questionable at best.

Despite the cloud of outside criticism hanging over Hackett's head, Broncos owner Greg Penner has his head coach's back.

Penner released a statement about Hackett on Friday:

“I support Nathaniel and really want to see him succeed. He’s a first time head coach, there’s a lot of new things to get in place... But he knows we’re not performing at the level we expect to."

Hackett and the Broncos entered the 2022 season as potential title contenders. Now, the AFC West squad is battling just to get back to .500.

The Broncos will look to turn their season around with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The special London game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET in Wembley Stadium.