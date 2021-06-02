Broncos Player Has Brutally Honest Comment On QB Competition

The Denver Broncos have one of the those most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

With returning starter Drew Lock and newly-acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater both on the roster, head coach Vic Fangio has an interesting decision to make this offseason.

While fans and analysts are excited to see how this QB competition plays out, one Broncos player seems less than interested.

“I don’t give a s—,” DE Dre’Mont Jones said, via Denver insider Andrew Mason. “Whoever’s the quarterback is the quarterback.”

Entering his third year with the Broncos, Jones seems focused on doing his job and not worrying about decisions on the offensive side of the ball. After starting just one game his rookie year in 2019, the former third-round pick worked his way up to eight starts in 2020 — logging a career-high 41 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He’s expected to move into a full-time starting role in 2021.

While Jones may not care about the team’s quarterback choice right now, it’d be hard to ignore if one QB option landed in Denver this offseason.

Ever since reports of Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Packers first broke, the Broncos have been listed as frontrunners to land the reigning league MVP. If Fangio and the front office did somehow acquire Rodgers this offseason, the team’s current quarterback battle would be all but over.

For now though, the Broncos will continue to weigh their options between Lock and Bridgewater.