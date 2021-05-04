Broncos Player Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Today

In some unfortunate news out of Denver today, Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James has reportedly suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while working out away from team facilities.

Because the injury didn’t take place on team property, James’ $10 million salary for this upcoming season could now be void as the team isn’t required to pay players who suffer off-site injuries.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources. James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

This unfortunate news for the Broncos comes just a few days after the team chose to not to select any added offensive line depth in the 2021 NFL Draft. With James expected to start at right tackle this coming season, he’ll likely be replaced by rising third-year backup Quinn Bailey, who’s never started a game in the NFL.

Selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2014 draft, James started all 16 games through his rookie season. But after a solid start to his NFL career, new injury issues seemed to pop up every-other year — missing nine games in 2015, eight in 2017 and most recently 13 in 2019 with a torn MCL. In hopes of recovering fully, James decided to opt out of the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Ready to join the team after more than a year away from the game, this injury couldn’t have come at a worse time or place for the seventh-year veteran.