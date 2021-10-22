Broncos Player Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury vs. Browns

The Broncos have been hit with yet another injury on the defensive front.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Purcell reportedly suffered a significant finger injury in last night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to Denver insider Mike Klis, the sixth-year DT will undergo MRI testing to determine if surgery is required.

DT Mike Purcell suffered a significant finger injury last night per source. Waiting on MRI results to determine whether he would need surgery. Could be another blow to Denver run D that has already been decimated at all LB positions. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 22, 2021

If Purcell is forced to miss a significant period of time, the Broncos already-battered defense will be even further in the hole.

Coming into last night’s game, Denver was already without seven of this season’s linebacker options, including Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Andre Mintze, Natrez Patrick and Alexander Johnson all out on IR. LBs Micah Kiser (groin) and Von Miller (ankle) both suffered injuries of their own on Thursday night.

With a severely limited defensive front, the Broncos had a tough time stopping the run against a Browns team that’s dealing with some major injuries of its own. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both out, third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson ran all over Denver for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Behind Purcell on the Broncos depth chart is third-year DT DeShawn Williams. Through 14 games and 11 starts in 2020, Williams logged 37 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

After starting the year at 3-0, Denver has now dropped four straight games.