Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg during last night's ugly 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The former first-round pick will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. The "best case" scenario for his injury timeline is six weeks, per team insider Mike Klis.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Football players different man. Wym he broke his leg and could be back in 6 weeks. I’m out the office for 6 years i break my leg man," one fan wrote.

"As if the season couldn't be worse for the broncos," another said.

"Denver losing their left tackle is not going to make the rest of this season any easier," another added.

Bolles has been the Broncos starting left tackle since he was selected by the team with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The former Utah lineman has 82 starts in Denver.

Unless the Broncos make an outside move, third-year backup left tackle Calvin Anderson is next up on the depth chart. Veteran LT Tom Compton is still out with a back injury.