Broncos Player 'Throwing Punches' During Training Camp Saturday

A fight broke out between players during Denver Broncos training camp practice on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim threw multiple punches after getting tangled up with offensive guard Zack Johnson.

The Broncos selected Agim with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Through his first two seasons in Denver, the former Arkansas standout logged 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 17 games.

This is one of several preseason fights to break out during training camps around the league ahead of the 2022 season.

There's two ways to look at this kind of practice scuffle. Either there's some negative locker room disfunction, or a healthy competitive fire leading up to the coming NFL season.

With the potential to contend for a Super Bowl title in 2022, the Broncos organization certainly hopes this is a case of the latter.