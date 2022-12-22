Broncos React To Death Of Team's Former Running Back

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos lost a beloved member of their 2015 Super Bowl team today with the passing of former running back Ronnie Hillman. He was 31 years old.

Hillman passed away on Thursday following a bout with kidney cancer. He attempted to get it treated in August but treatments were unsuccessful.

Hillman was the leading rusher in the regular season during the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl run. On Thursday, the franchise released a statement offering their condolences and sharing a highlight reel of his career with the team.

"A bright soul gone far too soon. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time," the team said.



Ronnie Hillman was a third-round pick out of San Diego State in the 2012 NFL Draft and was the team's backup for his first three seasons. He was inactive for the team in Super Bowl XLVIII.

His big break came in 2015 when he was promoted to starter and went on to rush for 863 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He appeared in Super Bowl 50 but was held to no rushing yards in a game that was an offensive struggle for both sides.

Nevertheless, Hillman got his Super Bowl ring, though his career fizzled out soon after. He last played in 2016 and tried to play in 2017 but never saw the field.

Our hearts go out to Hillman's family and loved ones.