Broncos Receive Promising News About RB Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos are getting their second leading rusher back on Sunday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, running back Melvin Gordon III‘s status has improved. And he is expected to be a go against his former team the Chargers.

“Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with hip and thumb injuries, is playing Sunday vs. the [Chargers],” Fowler tweeted.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with hip and thumb injuries, is playing Sunday vs. the Broncos, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 1, 2022

Gordon has been productive in the Broncos backfield. Rushing for 765 yards and seven touchdowns on 181 carries. The two-time Pro Bowler has been mostly available for Denver. But hip and thumb injuries last week had his Week 17 status up in the air.

The Broncos have also seen a boost in their ground attack from rookie Javonte Williams. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound RB out of North Carolina has provided a spark for Vic Fangio‘s offense. In 15 appearances, Williams has rushed for 827 yards and four TD’s across 177 rush attempts.

The 7-8 Broncos’ playoff chances are increasingly slim with just two weeks to go. But they’re not mathematically eliminated just yet. Winning two tough divisional matchups to finish out the season would be a good start to try to lock up a surprise playoff berth