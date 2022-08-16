Broncos Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the entire National Football League.

It's not surprising, then, to see the team cut a few receivers before training camp comes to a close. On Tuesday afternoon, it was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who saw his time as a Bronco come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos released the veteran wide receiver.

"Broncos have waived WR Travis Fulgham, per source. Fulgham had 38 catches for Eagles in 2020 so he should draw interest. Broncos WR room suddenly crowded again following big preseason efforts by Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Seth Williams," Broncos insider Mike Klis said.

Fulgham burst onto the scene for the Eagles during the 2020 season when the team's wide receiver room was decimated. He torched the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

Despite flashing some talent, he's floated around the league over the past year.