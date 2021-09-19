Broncos Reportedly Denied Trade Offer From The Saints

The New Orleans Saints reportedly had interest in making a trade with the Denver Broncos, though the AFC West franchise rebuffed their pursuit.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints had interest in trading for Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Fuller, a 29-year-old cornerback, signed with the Broncos this offseason. The former first round pick began his career with the Bears. He was the 14th overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2014.

The Saints are in need of some help at the cornerback position, so they reached out to the Broncos about Fuller.

Earlier this offseason, several teams (including the #Saints) expressed significant interest in trading for CB Kyle Fuller. The #Broncos wisely rebuffed it. That depth is hugely valuable now. My story: https://t.co/zO2HEczB7J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

From NFL.com:

Without a veteran starter opposite Marshon Lattimore, the Saints made several trade calls targeting big-ticket free agent Kyle Fuller, sources say. He had only signed in March and hadn’t played a down in Denver. But New Orleans wanted him, potentially feeling that the Broncos had a CB surplus. Paton wisely decided to hold firm just in case. What if something happened to one of his corners? That decision looms large now.

The Broncos are clearly glad they held onto Fuller. He’s set to play a big role in Denver’s secondary moving forward.

New Orleans, meanwhile, ended up trading for cornerback Bradley Roby.