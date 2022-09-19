Broncos Reportedly Get Positive Injury News On 2 Key Players

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Denver Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II.

According to Ian Rapoport, both players are considered day-to-day this week.

Surtain left the game againat the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury, while Jeudy is dealing with a chest injury.

Jeudy only registered one catch for 11 yards before he exited the contest. He was eventually ruled out as the Broncos wanted to be cautious with him.

Before this game, Jeudy had a strong start to the 2022 regular season last Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. He racked up four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Surtain was also ruled out shortly after leaving the field. The 2021 first-round pick has made six total tackles (one solo) through two games.

It remains to be seen if both will be available for next Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.