Broncos Reportedly Have No Choice With Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson had another bad performance on Sunday evening against the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson only completed 54.3% of his passes for 142 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos fell to 3-8 after their 23-10 loss. For the season, he's only completing 58.9% of his passes for 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

That's not the level of production that anyone was expecting from him after he was acquired back in March.

It's led to some questioning whether he could be one and done in Denver but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shut that down during a segment on Monday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

"Russell Wilson isn't going anywhere because the cap hit would be so astronomical," Rapoport said. "You can do it but it would set your team back significantly. I would imagine there will be a coach that says you know what, I can make this guy work."

This would hinge on the Broncos firing Nathanial Hackett at the end of the season and it's conceivable that it could happen. They're currently 3-8 and have continued to struggle on offense as the season has gone on.

Denver's hands are tied with Wilson and it'll be up to him, plus a potential new staff to turn this around.