Broncos Reportedly Plan Tribute For Demaryius Thomas On Sunday

The Denver Broncos are planning a special tribute to honor Demaryius Thomas on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Broncos players will also be wearing #88 decals on their helmets, per Benjamin Allbright.

Thomas suddenly passed away at the age of 33 on Thursday evening due to a seizure, per the Associated Press.

He spent nine seasons with the Broncos and totaled 9,055 receiving yards with 60 touchdowns on 665 catches. Thomas also helped Denver win the Super Bowl over Carolina in 2016 after he finished with 1,083 yards along with five touchdowns on 90 receptions for the season.

He had 1,000+ receiving yards in five of his 11 seasons in the NFL and was consistent year-in and year-out.

Thomas also scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2012 playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime. He caught a slant pass from Tim Tebow and delivered a nasty stiff-arm to Ike Taylor before taking the ball 80 yards to the endzone.

As for this Sunday’s game, Denver will be looking to get to 7-6 overall after Detroit scored its first win of the season last Sunday against Minnesota.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.