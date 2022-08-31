Broncos Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Josh Johnson is heading back to a familiar place.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are bringing back Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was originally waived on Tuesday after he didn't make the team's 53-man roster.

Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens before he signed with the Broncos.

He started one game for the Ravens last season and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Bengals.

He's made 37 starts throughout his career and has thrown for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Johnson will now be the third-string quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson and second-stringer Brett Rypien.