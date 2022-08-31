Broncos Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback
Josh Johnson is heading back to a familiar place.
According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are bringing back Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was originally waived on Tuesday after he didn't make the team's 53-man roster.
Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens before he signed with the Broncos.
He started one game for the Ravens last season and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Bengals.
He's made 37 starts throughout his career and has thrown for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
Johnson will now be the third-string quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson and second-stringer Brett Rypien.