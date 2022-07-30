Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March.

In his second season after he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Schobert led the NFL in tackles (144) and notched his first and only Pro-Bowl selection. He was traded to Pittsburgh after a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

The Broncos aren't the only team to take a look a Schobert this offseason. Earlier this summer, the former Pro Bowler also took a visit with the New Orleans Saints.

Schobert has logged more than 100 tackles in each of the last five seasons. This past season with the Steelers, he collected 112 tackles through 16 games and 15 starts.

If the Broncos do sign Schobert, he would compete for linebacker reps with recent addition Alex Singleton and returning veteran Josey Jewell alongside Pro-Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb.