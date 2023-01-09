Broncos Request Permission To Speak With Cowboys Coach

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Four NFL teams are currently without a head coach for the 2022 season and one of them is going to see if their next coach is on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos has requested permission to speak with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn about the opening. Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Broncos last year before they settled on Nathaniel Hackett as their final choice.

Quinn probably has the most coaching experience of any top candidate this year outside of Sean Payton. He was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-and-a-half seasons, notably leading them to Super Bowl LI in his second year with the team.

Quinn went 43-37 in his first five years, making the playoffs twice, but was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season. He has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys - to stellar results.

Since taking over as defensive coordinator in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys defense has allowed less than 21 points per game. His defense was ranked 7th in points allowed in 2021, and improved to 5th in 2022.

For a Broncos team that already has a superb defense, the added experience of being a head coach will be a major benefit.

It doesn't hurt that Quinn previously worked with Broncos QB Russell Wilson during their respective Seattle days. That could wind up putting him over the top.

Will Dan Quinn be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?