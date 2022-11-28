Broncos Reveal If Russell Wilson Was Dealing With Injury

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos quickly put to rest the Russell Wilson injury rumors that surfaced before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Wilson was not dealing with an injury before the game.

Wilson has battled numerous injuries throughout the season, one of which was a hamstring injury. It made him miss the game against the New York Jets on Oct. 23, a game that the Jets lost 16-9.

Injury or not, Wilson didn't play well against the Panthers. He only completed 54.3% of his passes for 142 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos were held to just 10 points in the 13-point loss.

That also wasn't the first time Wilson had a rough performance this year. He's had four other games where he hasn't completed over 60% of his passes.

For the season, he's only completing 58.9% of his passes for 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He'll have a chance to improve those numbers when the Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.