Broncos Reveal If They're Considering Quarterback Change

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Despite some truly horrific quarterback play from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos won't be making a change at the position - at least not yet.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday morning. When asked about a possible change at the quarterback spot, Hackett responded, "Right now, no."

Denver gave up a plethora of picks in order to acquire Wilson in the offseason - in addition to handing him a massive contract extension. That deal hasn't paid off for the Broncos, who have the worst offense in the NFL.

In fact, the Broncos are on pace to have the worst scoring offense the league has seen in more than 20 years. Despite the team's lack of success, Hackett isn't ready to make a move just yet.

It's fair to wonder whether or not Hackett will even be around next season to make these kinds of decisions after a brutal first year as head coach.