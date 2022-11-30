Broncos Reveal If They're Considering Quarterback Change
Despite some truly horrific quarterback play from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos won't be making a change at the position - at least not yet.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed the news to reporters on Wednesday morning. When asked about a possible change at the quarterback spot, Hackett responded, "Right now, no."
Denver gave up a plethora of picks in order to acquire Wilson in the offseason - in addition to handing him a massive contract extension. That deal hasn't paid off for the Broncos, who have the worst offense in the NFL.
In fact, the Broncos are on pace to have the worst scoring offense the league has seen in more than 20 years. Despite the team's lack of success, Hackett isn't ready to make a move just yet.
It's fair to wonder whether or not Hackett will even be around next season to make these kinds of decisions after a brutal first year as head coach.