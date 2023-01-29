Broncos' Search Reportedly Now 'Focused On' 3 Candidates

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos appear to be having a little bit of troubling settling in on their choice as a new head coach. One new report indicates that their list of finalists is a handful of candidates that haven't gotten quite as much buzz.

According to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos have a new list of candidates and are focused on three in particular: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Broncos were believed to be interested in former Saints head coach Sean Payton and current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. But it looks like neither will be taking the job, and they've also reportedly moved their attention away from 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The end result could wind up being the Broncos going with another first-time head coach rather than a more experienced head coach who doesn't need to learn on the job.

That isn't to say that Gannon, Kafka and Callahan aren't qualified to be head coaches. All three of them were instrumental in their teams' respective success in 2022.

Gannon has over a decade of NFL experience and even some front office experience working as a scout for the Rams. This past year he oversaw a defense that had four players with at least 11 sacks.

Kafka is a former NFL quarterback in his own right who helped turn Daniel Jones from a fringe player into one the Giants could win a playoff game with.

Callahan is a former Broncos assistant who was on staff for their last two Super Bowl appearances and has helped develop Joe Burrow into one of the league's best quarterbacks.

