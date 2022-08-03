Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot.

On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed rookie running back Max Borghi.

Borghi went undrafted out of Washington State and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA. But he was cut less than a week later.

Borghi recently attended Broncos rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He is a Colorado native who was raised just seven miles from Denver.

As a college player at Washington State, Max Borghi proved to be a threat as both a runner and a receiver. He played in 39 games and averaged over 84 yards from scrimmage per game.

Borghi's best season came in 2019, where he recorded 817 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 597 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns.

After playing just one game in 2020, Borghi returned in 2021 and had another season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage along with 12 total touchdowns.

Now he's going to get his chance to show off his skills at the pro level.

Will Max Borghi make the final 53-man roster for the Denver Broncos?