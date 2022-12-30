Broncos Star Has Message For Fans About Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 season.

They had just capped off a great offseason that saw them acquire Russell Wilson and hire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after finishing 7-10 in 2021. They thought these moves would finally get them back in contention for a playoff spot.

It's safe to say they thought wrong because everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Wilson has been a shell of his former self, Hackett was just fired 15 games into his tenure, and the team looks to have no offensive identity.

The season is basically over but star offensive tackle Garett Bolles wants Broncos fans to know that better days are ahead not just for Wilson, but for the team as a whole.

"This has been an incredibly difficult season personally and even more difficult watching my brother Russ get beaten down with the hurtful attacks and lies. Russ pours his heart and soul into this game. Most of all, he pours his heart and soul into this TEAM. He is one of the greatest competitors and teammates I've been around," part of the statement read.

"We have his back and know he wants nothing more than to WIN. That is our quarterback and brother. We'll learn from this adversity and be better for it together. Broncos Country: Trust that Russ and everyone on the team will do everything we can to get this right for you. You deserve it. Better days are ahead and we love you guys."

If the Broncos can hire the right head coach that can get Wilson and the offense back on track, there's no reason to think that they can't make the playoffs next season.

This should be a fascinating offseason in the Mile High City.