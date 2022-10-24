Broncos Star Was Asked About Growing Trade Rumors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

To say that it's been a tough season for the Denver Broncos would be an understatement.

They're 2-5 in Russell Wilson's first season there and they haven't been good on offense. In fact, they've been a chore to watch on that side of the ball.

Their defense, on the other hand, has been great and has kept them in games. It's led to teams calling about star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to see what the price is on him.

Chubb was asked about those trade rumors but he isn't focusing on them right now.

“Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this,” Chubb said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.”

If the Broncos do end up trading Chubb, they'll likely end up getting a similar return to what they got for Von Miller last season (a second and a third-round pick).

Right now, the NFL Trade Deadline is eight days away so the Broncos still have plenty of time to decide what they want to do with him.