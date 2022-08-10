Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform.

But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener.

The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve his team's most valuable asset ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

“No, I don’t think so,” Hackett said when asked if Wilson will play on Saturday, per ProFootballTalk. “A guy of his caliber that’s been doing it this long. I don’t think it’s as important. You always have to look at it as risk-reward. Of course, you want to go out there and play football all the time. I think that’s why we practice. When you get out there, I’ve had a lot of different experiences throughout my career. The No. 1 most important thing is getting the guys healthy going into the season. That’s all that matters.”

Though Wilson is operating under a new offensive system for the first time in his NFL career, it makes sense that the veteran QB won't be taking the field this weekend — especially given his injury struggles this past season.

At 33 years old with 10 seasons of valuable NFL experience, Wilson is more than capable of getting off to a hot start without a surplus of preseason reps.

The Broncos will kickoff their preseason schedule with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.