Broncos Veteran Has Prediction For Russell Wilson's Reunion

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

On Monday, Russell Wilson will take Lumen Field for the first time without a Seattle Seahawks jersey.

The veteran quarterback will lead his new Denver Broncos team into a highly-anticipated season-opening matchup against his former team in Week 1.

No one is sure exactly what the fan reaction will be to Wilson's Seattle return. On Thursday, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon shared his thoughts on the situation.

“Hopefully, they cheer him on, but they might be booing him because he might light it up," he said, per Denver insider Nick Kosmider.

Wilson gave the Seahawks organization 10 great seasons, earning nine Pro-Bowl selections and leading the team to a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2014.

The recently-extended Denver QB said he's ready for whatever the Seattle fans have to throw at him.

“People don’t love you, they’re gonna hate you sometimes, whatever it may be,” Wilson said during a press conference on Thursday. “For me, I’ll forever have love in my heart for Seattle... My experience in Seattle was one of a kind. Ten years, I couldn’t imagine those years not being in my life. How special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers — the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I’m going to think about all those memories, the joy of that, the gratitude of that.”

Wilson and the Broncos will kickoff against his former team at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.